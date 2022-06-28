The Indian Institute of Management Shillong (IIM Shillong) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Manipur University to foster entrepreneurship and skill development.

The MoU was signed by Prof. D.P. Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong and Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Manipur University, Chanchipur Imphal on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This initiative is to support the areas of business management, training, and consultancy activities, business development and sustainable livelihood promotion, entrepreneurship and skill development of the students, business incubation centres, promotion of entrepreneurship, faculty development and training and joint research in the field of management science, social science and humanities in a mutually beneficial manner.

Prof. D.P. Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong said, “IIM Shillong has a major role to play in the development of the north-eastern region. The environment of entrepreneurship is very enabling. The development of the northeast is a goal of our three centres, CeDNER, Kalam, and incubation. We support young people in the northeast in the creation and marketing of enterprises. India has produced many successful entrepreneurs. It is crucial to build the most vital component, which is people, for the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Youth must be assisted in increasing productivity. People need to be made more aware.”

He further said, “The MOU will affect Manipur’s landscape. Our goal is to assist the people of Manipur. We will help them develop and put those ideas into action by identifying ideas. Through guidance and handholding, we will assist the incubator.”

During the celebration, The Manipur University Center for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development organised a one-day national seminar on “Startups and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in India” in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Shillong Center for Development of North Eastern Region.

The guests of honour included Shri. Atul Kulkarni, a member of BOG IIM Shillong, Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, Vice Chancellor of Manipur University and Prof. W. Chandbabu Singh, Registrar, Manipur University.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The keynote address was given by Prof. Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director of the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management at Mumbai University, and the seminar was convened by Prof. Ch. Ibohal Meitei, Director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development at Manipur University.

Also read | Meghalaya: Board structure of MeECL, its subsidairies to be restructured

Trending Stories









