Imphal: As a goodwill gesture, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh along with minister for relief and disaster management Awangbow Newmai flagged off relief materials from Imphal’s Kangla Gate to flood-hit Assam on Monday.

The relief materials worth Rs 1 crore include 135 quintals of rice, 102 bags of dal, 120 bags of salt, and 120 boxes of mustard oil, among others.

Besides, over 40 personnel of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deputed for assisting in search and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of the state.

“It is our duty to help our neighbouring state and our great friend Assam in this time of need. Assam has constantly supported Manipur and we are always there to reciprocate the love and support the state has always bestowed on us,” said CM Biren Singh.

“We are concerned about the flood situation in Assam where many people have lost their lives and property. As a neighbouring state, today, we are sending the relief assistance for the flood-affected state. And all the SDRF personnel are well-trained on disaster management,” said minister Awangbow Newmai.

MLA Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretaries MH Khan and V Vumlunmang also attended the event.

