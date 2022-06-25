Imphal: Jojo Rajkumari aka Cobra queen, the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sensation from Manipur, beat her opponent from the Philippines Mary Jane Buna in the strawweight division at the Matrix Fight Night 9 (MFN9) at the Siri Fort in New Delhi on Friday night.

The exceptional performance in the co-main event via knockout of her international opponent in just 36 seconds in the first round has improved her winning streak to two fights.

Hailing from Moirang in the Bishnupur district, the 25-year-old is a former kickboxer who turned into a professional MMA fighter. She had earlier performed a submissive win over Ishika Thite at MNF 7 in 2021.

“We are professionals. Competitors during fight and friends after fight,” Manipur’s first female MMA fighter Jojo Rajkumari posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, MMA India also tweeted, “What a brutal first round KO victory for India’s Jojo Rajkumari. She brutally knocked out Philippines’ Mary Jane Buna.”

What a KO by Jojo Rajkumari



She absolutely slept Mary Jane Buna #MFN9 #MatrixFightNight9

“Hats off to Jojo Rajkumari for her spectacular performance of knocking out Mary Buna in 35 seconds. Indeed, she is the queen Cobra and an amazing boxing career lies ahead of her. I wish her more and more spectacular knockouts against her rivals,” added MAHUD minister Yumnam Khemchand on Facebook.

Born to RK Biren, a driver, and Bideshsani, a homemaker, Jojo has known hardship from an early age. Despite all the challenges and hurdles, she started training for MMA in 2017. Since then, the MMA female fighter has come a long way.

