Imphal: Churachandpur Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) in a joint operation with Manipur Police recovered a cache of weapons and warlike stores in Churachandpur district on Saturday, said an official.

Based on specific input, troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched an operation which led to the recovery of arms and ammunitions.

The haul included one Lathode Launcher, three Lathode bombs, two .22 pistols, one 9mm Carbine, one Chinese grenade, one local grenade along with two Kenwood handheld radio sets, it said.

The recovered items have been handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for further investigation, it added.

