Imphal: In a shocking incident, unidentified armed miscreants reportedly shot dead one migrant construction worker and injured another in Manipur’s Kakching district on Thursday evening, sources said.

According to police, the incident took place around 6:45 pm on Thursday at Kakching Wairi Leishangthem Pareng under the Kakching police station.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The deceased has been identified as Madan Yadav, 30, while the injured labourer has been identified as Bharat Yadav, 35. The duo hailed from Bihar’s West Champaran district.

According to police, two unidentified armed men entered the rented house, where the six non-local labourers were staying, and shot them from a close range, killing one of them on the spot and leaving the another seriously injured.

Of the six roommates, five of them were present at the time of the incident. The rented house is reportedly owned by one Naorem Chaoba, police said.

The injured labourer was taken to Jeevan Hospital, and later shifted to RIMS in Imphal for further treatment, he said.

Soon after the incident, a team of experts from the mobile forensic unit and police rushed to the spot and inspected the incident. Further investigation into the case is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: India reports 17,336 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 fatalities

Trending Stories









