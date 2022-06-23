Imphal: In a major breakthrough, Tengnoupal Battalion under the aegis of IGAR (south) foiled cross-border smuggling of contraband near Chalwa village in Tengnoupal district on Thursday.

During border-domination patrol, troops of Assam Rifles found packages concealed in dense foliage near Chalwa village. On a thorough search of the packages, contraband items, which include liquor, cigarettes, food and electronic items, were recovered, an official said.

The market value of the recovered items were estimated to be worth of Rs 6.05 lakh, official said.

The recovered contraband items have been handed over to Customs Representatives at Moreh for further investigation, he added.

In another incident, a team of commando unit of Bishnupur Police, while conducting frisking and checking near Leimaram Waroiching outpost, detained two persons on Tuesday.

The team also recovered two packets of suspected opium weighing about 3.3kg, including the wrapping material from their possession, the police said.

During verification, the two arrested persons have been identified as Raju Bhattarai, 27, of New Keithelmanbi near ABI Checkon and Khaihen Kipgen, 47, of Khoiripok village Kangmong Maning.

The arrested persons along with recovered items have been handed over to officer-in-charge of Nambol Police Station for further investigation, it added.

