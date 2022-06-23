Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday flagged off the Olympic Day Run 2022 from Olympic Sanglen at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal on the occasion of International Olympic Day which is observed on June 23 every year.

The run, which was organised by Manipur Olympic Association (MOA), was also attended by MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, who is the president of MOA, MLA Thangjam Arunkumar, MLA Nishikant Sapam, DGP P Doungel, former Olympians, Arjuna awardees and hundreds of athletes from the state.

“Happy to flagged off the Olympic Day Run 2022 at the Olympic Bhawan at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex today. It is very encouraging to see people from all walks of life, young and old, joining the run today,” CM Biren Singh tweeted.

While extending his best wishes to all sports players for a better future and to bring laurels to the state, Singh stated that games and sports had always contributed a lot towards bringing a healthy and disciplined society.

The chief minister also assured that the state government will provide all possible support to athletes from the state to help bring more laurels.

“It is our endeavour to provide all necessary assistance & support for our sportspersons and enable them to bring laurels for our country,” Singh said.

He further maintained that the sporting spirit of the state had helped to overcome the high rate of HIV infection in Manipur.

