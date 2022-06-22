Imphal: The Khuga Battalion under the aegis of IGAR (South) and the Manipur Police foiled cross-border narcotics smuggling near border pillar number 39 in Suangphu village in Churachandpur district on Monday, said an official.

As per the official report, based on specific input of transhipment of narcotics substance near BP 39, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched the operation and observed suspicious movement of smugglers near Suangphu village.

However, on being challenged by security forces, the smugglers, taking advantage of darkness, fled into the jungles towards the Indo-Myanmar border, it said.

On a thorough search of the area, the joint security team recovered 690 grams of heroin No.4 in 55 soap cases. The recovered items are assessed to be worth Rs 2.76 crore, it said.

The recovered drug items have been handed over to Sanaikot Police Station for further investigation, it added.

