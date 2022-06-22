Imphal: As part of its continued endeavour to support the state’s athletes, Manipur government inducted two women athletes into government service.
On Tuesday, renowned boxer Samjetsabam Sarjubala was inducted into Manipur Police as an inspector, while footballer Oinam Bembem Devi, the ‘Durga of Indian Football’, was promoted to the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP).
The two women athletes called on CM N Biren Singh and expressed their gratitude for the support.
Taking to his Twitter handle, CM Biren Singh said, “Some moments filled with the tears of joy.”
“Our renowned boxer Samjetsabam Sarjubala & footballer Oinam Bembem Devi called on me today and expressed their gratitude. Sarjubala had recently joined the Manipur Police as inspector & Oinam Bembem has been promoted to DSP,” he added.
Earlier, Olympic medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Olympian and Judoka Likmabam Sushila has joined the Manipur Police department as additional superintendent of police (sports) and inspector for their Olympic feat.
