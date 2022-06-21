Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday attended the 8th International Yoga Day at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal by joining with the rest of the word.

The state-level observation was organised by the Directorate of AYUSH, Manipur, and State AYUSH Society, Manipur, in coordination with the Directorate of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of Manipur. The day was also observed in different parts of the state with mass participation under the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

During the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga from the iconic Mysore Palace in Karnataka was telecast live.

As a part of the observation, Common Yoga Protocol was also performed by everyone present at the venue.

International Yoga Day celebrations at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal.

“Delighted to join the nation in celebrating the 8th International Yoga Day. Yoga is a priceless gift to the humanity from our great country,” said CM Biren Singh on Facebook.

The celebration of International Yoga Day throughout the world is also a testimony of India’s growing soft power under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Singh added.

The CM also appealed the public to promote yoga and enhance lives through this ancient wealth of knowledge.

The event was also attended by ministers, MLAs, state officials and students among others.

