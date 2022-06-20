Imphal: Owing to incessant rainfall over the past week across the northeast region, massive landslides have also been reported from Manipur‘s hill districts even as major rivers in the valley areas are flowing closer to the danger mark.

In the Bishnupur district, deputy commissioner Lourembam Bikram on Sunday issued a flood alert in view of the rising level of rivers in the district and instructed people to remain prepared.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“In view of the incessant rainfall experienced in the district for the last few days and the rising level of rivers in the district, it is seen that there is a likelihood for the occurrence of flood in many places of the district,” DC Bikram said in a notification.

Therefore, it is hereby notified for information to all concerned to be alert and take up precautionary measures in close coordination with all stakeholders, he added.

The district administration has also set up a help desk in case of any emergency. The contact numbers are 9856401043/ 8787859772.

On Saturday, the second lifeline of Manipur – NH-37 along Imphal-Jiribam road – was completely cut off following massive landslides, mudslides and washed away culverts along the highway. People residing in Tamenglong and Noney districts has been completely disconnected from the rest of the state.

Also read: 2.6 kg brown sugar seized in Malda, two from Manipur among 3 held

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









