Imphal: Tengnoupal Battalion under the aegis of IGAR (south) foiled cross-border narcotics smuggling in Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district on Friday, said an official.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the official report, while carrying out routine checking at the Check post at Khudengthabi, troops of Assam Rifles intercepted a vehicle. On thorough checking of the vehicle, five packages containing 5.85 kg of WIY tablets were found concealed inside the vehicle, it said.

The seized narcotics were assessed to be worth Rs 2.5 crore, it said

The arrested persons along with the seized narcotics items have been handed over to Moreh Police Station for further investigation, it added.

