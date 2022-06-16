Imphal: Manipur government on Wednesday announced that all public transport bus services, including Manipur State Transport (MST) and private bus services operating in the state, will provide 100 percent concession in bus fares to persons with disability.

In a notification issued by state transport director Dr Nivedita Lalrenlakpam, the decision was taken in pursuance of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway, Government of India and Secretariat of Transport Department.

All public transport bus services (MST bus services as well as private bus services) operating in the state will provide 100% concession in bus fare to the persons suffering from disability (with disability certificate of 40% disability) and 50% concession to the (one) companion accompanying such disabled person with immediate effect, it stated.

These persons have to produce disability certificate/card in original and show it to the authorised employee/driver/handyman to avail the facility, it added.

