Imphal: Manipur Police busted a brown sugar manufacturing laboratory in Thoubal district and recovered 222.85 kg of brown sugar worth crores on Tuesday.

Based on reliable sources, a team of Thoubal police carried out the operation and raided the house of one Thoubalmayum Bibi, wife of Th Kadimur of Moijing Mina Bazar in Thoubal district.

During the raid, the police team recovered four large yellow plastic sacks, one blue plastic container, and one red plastic container suspected to be heroin weighing 222.85 kg. The police later confirmed the seized item was brown sugar.

Large quantities of items used for processing brown sugar have been found at the premises. The recovered items include one wooden crushing machine, an electric mixing machine, a weighing machine, 1.5 litres of ammonium chloride in two bottles, 134 litres of a chemical liquid solution in two plastic containers, an aluminium container, a gas burner, and a gas cylinder.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while lauding the team for the exceptional work, said this is one of the biggest seizures under the War on Drugs 2.0.

A case has been registered against the woman under NDPS Act. The police have handed over the woman to Thoubal police station along with the seized items for further legal action.

On Tuesday, CM Biren Singh rewarded Rs 10 lakh to 30 personnel of Kangpokpi district police for the successful seizure of illicit drugs worth Rs 58.95 crore in two separate operations.

