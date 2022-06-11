Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday inaugurated a 30-bed psychiatry ward, a child care center and a public waiting shed at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.
According to CM Singh, the state government’s top priority is to provide good healthcare facilities to the people of the state. Over the last five years, the healthcare sector has been upgraded to a great extent, he added.
“The health sector is one of the most important sectors and a top priority of our government. With initiatives like CMHT, CM’s health for all, PMJAY and a robust development of healthcare infrastructure in the last five years, we have been able to uplift the health sector to a great extent,” said the CM.
Also, numerous projects related to the health sector are underway, he added.
The inaugural event was attended by Health Minister Sapam Ranjan, PHED minister L Susindro Meitei, MLA Kh Ibomcha, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, JNIMS Director and other senior officials, among others.
