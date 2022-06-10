Imphal: In yet another incident, police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) on Friday in front of a medical store at Uripok in Imphal West district of Manipur.

Soon after the bomb was recovered, the area was cordoned off and bomb experts of Manipur Police safely removed the explosive device.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

No organisation has claimed responsibility for planting the bomb so far.

Notably, there have been several bomb blasts in Manipur in recent times. On June 5, a powerful blast took place near a school in Imphal.

On June 7 , Manipur police arrested a cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM), identified as Thounaojam Rishi Luwangcha, for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb blasts in the Imphal area, including the blast at Little Flower School.

Also read: RS polls: BJP banks on ‘miracle’, Cong on numbers

Trending Stories









