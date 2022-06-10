Imphal: With a view to putting an end to poppy cultivation in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday launched a new scheme titled ‘Cultivation of Horticulture Crops’.

The Chief Minister said a sum of Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for the scheme. The scheme has been launched as an alternative to poppy plantation in hill areas, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said the ‘Cultivation of Horticulture Crops’ scheme aims to provide financial assistance, farm inputs and marketing assistance to the farmers for producing these alternative crops.

See more Glad to have launched the "Cultivation of Horticulture crop as an alternative to poppy plantation in hill areas" scheme. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance, farm inputs and marketing assistance to the farmers for producing these alternative crops. pic.twitter.com/KbK4SejmJ0 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 10, 2022

The Chief Minister also launched the brand ”MANIFESH” under which organic produce from the hills will be marketed.

“In the last few years, poppy plantations have been destroyed from nearly 6600 acres of land,” Singh said.

The Chief Minister said the state government is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to eradicate the drug menace from the state.

