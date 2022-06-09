Manipur: In a major breakthrough, Manipur police have arrested a cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb blasts in the Imphal area, including the blast at Little Glower School on June 5.

The person has been identified as Thounaojam Rishi Luwangcha (46) of Kangla Sangomsang Makha Leikai.

The accused was arrested during a search operation conducted in Imphal East on June 6 night around 10 pm.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that man behind the bomb blast in Little Flower school had been arrested.

An active cadre of NRFM have been arrested in connection with the series of blast in the state including the blast at Little Glower School recently. The person has been identified as Thounaojam Rishi Luwangcha (46). pic.twitter.com/evTB5K9KlM — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 8, 2022

As per reports, a police team rushed to the Kangla Sangomshang area and cordoned off some houses after specific information was received about the presence of some persons involved in the recent serial bomb blasts in Imphal.

According to sources, a jar containing 58 explosive sticks weighing around 7.358 kg, 397 detonators, and two batteries, among others, were found in his possession. Some mechanical tools used in assembling explosive substances were also seized from his house, sources said.

Upon interrogation by police, he reportedly confessed that he had carried out the blast in front of Little Flower School on June 5 as well as the blast at Nagamapal on May 5 and at Khurai Thoidingjam Leikai on May 6.

He further said that he has been working for NRFM since September 2021 under the command of the front’s self-styled chairman Dha Ballo, who according to him, lives in Bangladesh. The militant also admitted that he had received Rs 30,000 for each bomb blast.

The accused along with the seized items has been handed over to Lamlai police station for further legal actions.

Notably, all schools under the Catholic mission remained shut in Manipur Tuesday in protest against the blast.

