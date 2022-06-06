Imphal: Registering protest against the IED explosion on the premises of Little Flower School in Manipur’s Imphal on June 5, all educational institutions run by the Catholic Mission in the state have decided to remain close on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting with the Catholic Educational Society Manipur (CESM) executives and Archbishop House Curia official following the incident in one of the leading Christian missionary schools, said Rev Fr Stephen Touthang, Director of CSEM.

According to Rev Fr Touthang, on Sunday around 3:10 am some unidentified miscreants exploded a powerful bomb on the school premises, damaging some portions of the school building, including window panes.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast so far, he said.

A sit-in-protest was held on Monday by the staff and students in front of the school as a mark of protest. The protestors demanded the state government to ensure safety for the students and make it a “violence-free zone”.

The protestors held placards with slogans which reads, ‘We condemn bomb attack on our school’; ‘Allow us to grow without fear’; ‘Ensure our safety’; ‘Spare us, we just survived the pandemic’ among others.

“It is unfortunate that such incident is happening in a school which is working for the growth and all-round development of students,” said head mistress of the school Sr Kaini Martha.

The All Manipur Catholic Union (AMCU) also strongly condemned the incident at the school premises.

Such an act of violence not only threatens the school fraternity, but also harms the educational environment. Education institutions need a conducive environment for growth and development, stated the AMCU.

If education institutions are not safe, the very foundation of the society is under threat, it added.

