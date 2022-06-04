Imphal: A drug addict admitted to a private de-addiction centre for treatment in Manipur’s Bishnupur district died on Thursday after he was allegedly beaten by the employees of the centre.

As per reports, the deceased, identified as Lukram Sanjay alias Ningthou, 32, of Nambol Phoijing, was undergoing treatment at Revive Drug De-addiction cum Rehabilitation Centre at Utlou Chanura Heibi Makhong.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

On Friday, a joint fact-finding team of the Drug Users’ Federation for Human Rights and Justice and Committee on Suitable Guideline for Non-Funded Private Rehabilitation Centers visited the centre over the alleged custodial death of the rehab inmate.

According to the fact-finding team, at least eight persons, including the chief functionary, staff and after-care patients were involved in the heinous crime.

As per reports, three persons have reportedly surrendered themselves at Nambol police station.

Owing to the heinous nature of the crime being perpetrated in the name of drug treatment, the joint team resolved to indefinitely shut down the rehabilitation centre. The team also lodged a complaint with the Nambol police station for prompt and immediate legal action against the culprits involved in the crime.

The team also urged the state government to seriously look into the matter and take up appropriate legal actions against those involved in the crime.

The team further appealed to the government to include a stringent rule in the upcoming standard operating guidelines to be formulated by the social welfare department to put an end to cases of torture and deaths in drug treatment centres.

Meanwhile, the team also appealed to all the rehabilitation centres, both funded and non-funded, to refrain from such illegal activities.

The team also urged that guardians should not to allow their wards to set up, establish or open rehabilitation centres without having proper knowledge, skills and credentials.

