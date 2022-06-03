Churachandpur: On World Bicycle Day on Friday, more than a hundred cyclists took out a rally to further the ongoing state government’s war on drugs and poppy cultivation apart from holding a tree plantation drive.

The cycle rally, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was jointly organised by the Churachandpur District Administration, Churachandpur District Police, Churachandpur Forest Division and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYK) Churachandpur.

The rally was flagged off from Churachandpur Public Ground by SP Shivanand Surve. After covering about 8 kms towards the north along Tedim Road, the rallyists reached their first destination, Saihenjang Playground, and took part in a tree plantation drive at Saihenjang village.

The SP, other rank and file of Churachandpur Police also took part in the plantation drive. The rally culminated at Peace Ground at Tuibong.

Speaking on the sidelines of the rally, H Doungel, deputy director, NYK Churachandpur, said the objective of the rally was to spread awareness and sensitise the public on the adverse impacts of poppy cultivation and harmful effects of drugs.

The rally was also aimed to inculcate a sense of healthy, fit and drug-free life among the youth, he added.

