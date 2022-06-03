Imphal: The Manipur government on Thursday suspended a Commanding Officer of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and three other Manipur police personnel for being involved in alleged corrupt practices while performing their duties .

According to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he had received a complaint of corrupt practices by some SDRF personnel, including the Commanding Officer, while giving (unofficial) leave to SDRF personnel.

During a thorough inquiry, led by additional DGP Clay Khongsai, it was found that some of the personnel were absent from duty after bribing their superiors and were on unauthorised leave, said Singh.

Some SDRF personnel used to pay money starting from Rs 5,000 to their superiors to get one month’s unofficial leave, he said.

Based on the report, Md Jakiruddin, Commanding Officer in-charge of SDRF, was placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The other three personnel suspended include inspector SL Thangjapao Vaiphei of CID security, Halvaldar RK Momosana of 5th IRB and Rifleman Sagolsem Yainingkhomngamba of Manipur Police Training College (MPTC).

In a suspension order, the Governor stated that a disciplinary proceeding is contemplated against Md Jakiruddin, CO in-charge of SDRF.

During the suspension period, the commanding officer has been asked to remain in Imphal and has been barred from leaving without obtaining permission of the competent authority, he said.

