Imphal: Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, a woman footballer from Manipur’s Thoubal district, has been awarded as the ‘Best Goalkeeper of Hero Indian Women’s League 2021-2022’ award. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy.

For keeping as many as eight clean sheets and effecting numerous saves for her team Kickstart FC in the Hero IWL 2021-2022, Linthoingambi, 23, was adjudged the best goalkeeper of Hero IWL this year.

She also helped her team to a third place finish in the recently-concluded Hero IWL held in Bhubaneswar.

Kickstart FC is a Karnataka Super Division team and an Indian professional football club based in Bengaluru.

Linthoingambi, popularly known as Linthoi, is also one of the goalkeepers of the India women’s national football team.

She was also among the six women football players from Manipur to be part of the national football team for the friendlies against UAE, Bahrain, Tunisia and Chinese Taipei in the run-up to AFC Women Asia Cup 2022.

