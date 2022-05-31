Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday attended the state-level function of the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ and Prime Minister’s interaction with beneficiaries of various schemes/programmes at City Convention in Imphal.

CM Biren Singh was virtually connected with the programme held at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Garib Kalyan Sammelan.

Manipur also joined other parts of the country by organising the programme in the state capital, district headquarters and other places to mark the completion of eight years of the Union Government.

Addressing the state level function, CM said the ‘Sammelan’ is a meaningful function as it is organised to get feedback on the various centrally-sponsored schemes over the last eight years by the government.

Further highlighting PM Modi’s efforts and schemes during the COVID-19 pandemic to help the people of the country, Singh said the Prime Minister is the real friend of the Indian public.

He also highlighted a few schemes launched for the benefit of the people by the PM. Stating that the Prime Minister thinks only of India’s public, especially the poor, CM stressed that the state government’s main concern is about how to deliver and ensure that the schemes of the Prime Minister reach the beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

This is the reason why we started the Go to Village, Go to Hills missions. And this is why we have placed Prabharis for all 68 blocks in the state, he added.

Further highlighting achievements of centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented in the state, he said that under PMAY (Grameen), pucca houses are being built in three installments. Singh also informed that a total of 29,386 houses have been targeted under Phase I, Phase II (2019-20), Phase II (2020-21) and Phase II (2021-22), out of which 14,886 have been completed so far.

Under PMAY (Urban), 55,804 houses were approved and Rs 333.12 crore released out of which 4,486 houses have been completed, he said.

He further said that under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, each beneficiary gets Rs 6,000 per year through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in three installments. Out of 6,19,2018 beneficiaries registered, 5,08,410 beneficiaries have received payment till date, he said.

CM also said that under the PM Ujjwala Yojana launched in 2016, altogether 1,59,555 LPG connections have already been provided in the state and under Ujjwala 2.0 launched in 2021, another 28,083 LPG connections have been provided. Under POSHAN Abhiyan, altogether 11,510 Anganwadi Centres have been registered. Smart Phones and Growth Monitoring Devices have also been distributed to Anganwadi Centres, he added.

CM also said that under the PM Matru Vandana Yojana which provides Rs 5,000 each to pregnant and lactating mothers in three installments, there are 56,982 beneficiaries and altogether Rs 24.27 crore has been already disbursed.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) launched in 2014, he said Manipur has declared open defecation free state in 2018 and 4,51,566 Individual Household Latrines and 102 Community Sanitary Complexes have been constructed. Out of the targeted 43,644 beneficiaries, 39,245 beneficiaries have access to sanitary latrines under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), he said.

CM also highlighted that under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Prime Minister is aiming to provide drinking water to every household in the country by 2024, but for Manipur, the government is trying to reach the target much earlier.

In the state, the JJM is being taken up in 2,256 villages covering 4,51,566 rural households. He further stressed that when JJM was launched in 2019, only six percent of households had access to tap water in the state, which has now reached 69 percent.

Altogether 380 villages have become Har Ghar Jal Village with 100 percent tap connections, he added.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned that a film explaining and highlighting the achievements of various government schemes were also exhibited during the function.

Selected beneficiaries of government schemes and programmes also shared their experiences and its benefits during the function. The beneficiaries thanked and lauded PM Modi and CM for working towards their welfare and for the schemes.

MLA Lamsang S Rajen Singh, MLA Langthabal Karam Shyam, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, and DGP P Doungel were also attended the event.

