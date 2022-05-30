Imphal: Two candidates from Manipur have successfully qualified the Civil Services Examination 2021 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday. This time, however, none from the tribal community have made it to the successful list.

Wairokpam Punshiba Singh secured the highest rank from Manipur at AIR 238, while Makakmayum Hosni Mubarak from Yairipok Ningthounai Mayai Leikai of Imphal East secured 575 rank.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Altogether, six candidates from the northeast region have cleared the prestigious examination.

This year, as many as 685 candidates qualified the country’s prestigious examination with the top three positions secured by the female candidates. Shruti Sharma topped the CSE 2021, while Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla came as second and third toppers, respectively.

Of the successful candidates, 244 are from general category, 73 from economically weaker sections, 203 from other backward classes, 105 from scheduled castes and 60 from the scheduled tribes, as per the successful candidates list issued by the Commission.

The UPSC Civil Services 2021 Examination was conducted on October 10, 2021. The Mains exam was held on January 7 to 16, 2022 while the interview round was conducted from April 5 to May 26, 2022.

Also read: Manipur: 1 worker killed, 4 injured in suspected IED blast in Thoubal

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









