Imphal: A labourer from West Bengal was killed and four others were injured after unidentified miscreants triggered a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) at a community hall in Manipur’s Thoubal district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

As per reports, the blast took place around 1:30 am inside the community hall at Sapam Mayai Leikai.

According to sources, the labourers, all hailing from West Bengal, were asleep when the explosion took place at Khongjom area.

The deceased, identified as Pankaj Mahato (21) from Khariatabad, succumbed to his injuries at the Thoubal district hospital. All the victims were engaged in the construction of a water tank at the community hall, sources said.

The injured, undergoing treatment at JNIMS hospital, have been identified as Aroop Mandal (30), Souvik Patra (18), Apoorva Mondal (25) and Rajesh Ramaanik (19).

Meanwhile, a team of police and forensic experts have reached to the spot and cordoned off the blast site for investigation. Also, a case has been registered at Khongjom Police Station.

