Shillong Teer is based on the traditional game of archery. The teer results are announced on the basis of the number of arrows shot. People who have bought tickets to play Shillong Teer can go to the official site for the first and second rounds of Teer results today, 22.11.2023.
Teer in Shillong is played from Monday to Saturday.
Teer is a legal game, unlike most of the lottery games in India. It is governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
How to check Shillong Teer lottery result?
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Teer Results.
Step 2: Once the result link is activated, click on the November 22 result tab.
Step 3: The result for both rounds will be displayed on the screen.
Winners of Shillong teer results today:
First Round: 25
Second Round: 16
How is Teer different from other lotteries?
The lottery winners are not decided through a lucky draw of ticket numbers. Instead, the winners are determined by the number of ‘Teers’ (arrows) shots. A dozen archery clubs participate in the Shillong Teer. The event is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and is held at the Polo Ground.
