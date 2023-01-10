India has only 13 states where conducting lottery games have been made legal by the government of India. Nagaland is one of them. The Dear Moon Tuesday lottery is conducted by the state government; check the results here.
Nagaland State lottery result today: 10.1.2023
The results for the Dear Moon Tuesday lottery were announced today by the Directorate of Nagaland State lotteries. The state government-organised raffles are quite popular and hundreds of people participate in the games.
Tickets for the lottery are priced at Rs 6 only and the first prize winner receives Rs 1 crore. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prize winners are awarded Rs 9000, Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively.
Latest Stories
- Too many scented candles? Here’s how they impact air quality
- Nepal PM says he wants to take forward politics of consensus
- Nagaland Lottery January 10: Check Dear Moon Tuesday lottery result
- Assam CM launches Jio True 5G services in Guwahati
- Asansol: Black days ahead if coal city does not change
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for January 10