Nagaland Lottery November 10: Check Dear Venus Thursday lottery result

India has only 13 states where conducting lottery games have been made legal by the government of India. Nagaland is one of them. The Dear Venus Thursday lottery is conducted by the state government; check the results here.
Nagaland State lottery result today: 10.11.2022
The results for the Dear Venus Thursday lottery were announced today by the Directorate of Nagaland State lotteries. The state government-organised raffles are quite popular and hundreds of people participate in the games.
Tickets for the lottery are priced at Rs 6 only and the first prize winner receives Rs 1 crore. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prize winners are awarded Rs 9000, Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively.
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Man posing as Army officer held in joint operation
- Uncertainty over final date for Assam-Mizoram peace talks
- Meghalaya: Nongchram bus tragedy victims’ families compensated
- COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024
- Assam reports 91 fresh dengue cases
- India does not believe in world order where few countries considered superior: Rajnath