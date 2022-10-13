Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for October 13

Shillong Teer is a unique game played in Meghalaya based on the traditional game of archery. The Shillong teer results are announced on the basis of the number of arrows shot. People who have bought tickets to play Teer can go to the official site at www.assamteerresults.com for the first and second rounds of Teer results today, 13.10.2022.

Teer in Meghalaya is played from Monday to Saturday.

Teer is a legal game, unlike most of the lottery games in India. It is governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

How to check Shillong Morning Teer lottery result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Teer Results.

Step 2: Once the result link is activated, click on the Shillong Teer lottery October 13 result tab.

Step 3: The result for both rounds will be displayed on the screen.

Winners of Shillong Morning teer results today:

First Round: 90

Second Round: 93

How is teer different from other lotteries?

The lottery winners are not decided through a lucky draw of ticket numbers. Instead, the winners are determined by the number of ‘Teers’ (arrows) shots. A dozen archery clubs participate in the Shillong Lottery. The event is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and is held at the Polo Ground.

