India has only 13 states where conducting lottery games have been made legal by the government of India. Nagaland is one of them. The Dear Moon Tuesday lottery is conducted by the state government; check the results here.
Nagaland State lottery result today: 11.10.2022
The results for the Dear Moon Tuesday lottery were announced today by the Directorate of Nagaland State lotteries. The state government-organised raffles are quite popular and hundreds of people participate in the games.
Tickets for the lottery are priced at Rs 6 only and the first prize winner receives Rs 1 crore. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prize winners are awarded Rs 9000, Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively.
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Child star of India’s Oscar entry ‘Chhello Show’ dies of cancer days before release
- Arunachal journalist to represent India at US leadership programme
- One month of Bharat Jodo: Congress sheds inertia, eyes pole position in opposition space
- Meghalaya gears up to host ‘Megha Kayak Festival’ from Oct 13 to 16
- Nagaland Lottery October 11: Check Dear Moon Tuesday lottery result
- 2 killed as truck overturns on eatery in Alipurduar