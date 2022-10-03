India has only 13 states where conducting lottery games have been made legal by the government of India. Nagaland is one of them. The Dear Sun Monday lottery is conducted by the state government; check the results here.
Nagaland State lottery result today: 03.10.2022
The results for the Dear Sun Monday lottery were announced today by the Directorate of Nagaland State lotteries. The state government-organised raffles are quite popular and hundreds of people participate in the games.
Tickets for the lottery are priced at Rs 6 only and the first prize winner receives Rs 1 crore. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th and
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Worst stadium tragedy in history: What led to soccer stampede in Indonesia?
- Virat Kohli thanks Guwahati for ‘terrific atmosphere’
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for October 3
- Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
- Nagaland Lottery October 3: Check Dear Sun Monday lottery result
- Solar lights usher new era in Tripura villages