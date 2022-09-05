India has only 13 states where conducting lottery games have been made legal by the government of India. Nagaland is one of them. The Dear Sun Monday lottery is conducted by the state government; check the results here.
Nagaland State lottery result today: 05.09.2022
The results for the Dear Sun Monday lottery were announced today by the Directorate of Nagaland State lotteries. The state government-organised raffles are quite popular and hundreds of people participate in the games.
Tickets for the lottery are priced at Rs 6 only and the first prize winner receives Rs 1 crore. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How Dr Santanu Dutta overcame obesity to become an ultramarathon champion
- Percentage of top performing govt schools dips in Assam: Report
- Nagaland Lottery September 5: Check Dear Sun Monday lottery result
- Nagaland: To honour teachers, all schools to remain closed on Sept 6
- Meghalaya: Teachers’ Day celebrated, state and district awards conferred
- Shillong Morning Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for September 5