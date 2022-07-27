Khanapara Morning Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for July 27

Khanapara Morning Teer is a unique game played on the Assam-Meghalaya border, Khanapara, based on the traditional game of archery. The lottery results are announced on the basis of the number of arrows shot. People who have bought tickets to play Khanapara Morning Teer can go to the official site for the first and second round of results today, 27.07.2022.

Teer in Khanapara is played from Monday to Saturday.

Teer is a legal game, unlike most of the lottery games in India. It is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs from a specific Assam locality, at Themmarwet near Khanapara, Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya.

Results are announced in two rounds: the first one at 01:00 AM, and the second one at 12:00 PM.

Khanapara Morning Teer lottery result today: 27.07.2022

First Round: 66

Second Round: 13

How to check the Khanapara Morning Teer lottery result today?

Step 1: Visit the official website of assamteerresults.com.

Step 2: Once the result link is activated, click on the Khanapara Morning Teer lottery July 27 result tab.

Step 3: The result for both rounds will be displayed on the screen.

How is teer different from other lotteries?

The lottery winners are not decided through a lucky draw of ticket numbers. Instead, the winners are determined by the number of ‘Teers’ (arrows) shots. A dozen archery clubs participate in the Shillong Lottery. The event is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and is held at the Polo Ground.

