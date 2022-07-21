India has only 13 states where conducting lottery games have been made legal by the government of India. Nagaland is one of them. The Dear Venus Thursday lottery is conducted by the state government; check the results here.
Nagaland State lottery result today: 21.07.2022
The results for the Dear Venus Thursday lottery were announced today by the Directorate of Nagaland State lotteries. The state government-organised raffles are quite popular and hundreds of people participate in the games.
Tickets for the lottery are priced at Rs 6 only and the first prize winner receives Rs 1 crore. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prize winners are awarded Rs 9000, Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively.
Official Website: Click here
Also read | Nagaland Lottery July 19: Check Dear Moon Tuesday lottery result
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Where did 19 workers missing from Indo-China border since July 5 go?
- Nagaland Lottery July 21: Check Dear Venus Thursday lottery result
- Nagaland: Kohima district nominates 7-member sports council body
- In a first, Assam to host Durand Cup matches; CM unveils trophies
- 65 days later, Gauhati HC bail for 19-yr-old for poem backing ULFA
- Tripura’s GST collection more than doubled in 5 years: DyCM