India has only 13 states where conducting lottery games have been made legal by the government of India. Nagaland is one of them. The Dear Earth Friday lottery is conducted by the state government; check the results here.
Nagaland State lottery result today: 08.07.2022
The results for the Dear Earth Friday lottery were announced today by the Directorate of Nagaland State lotteries. The state government-organised raffles are quite popular and hundreds of people participate in the games.
Tickets for the lottery are priced at Rs 6 only and the first prize winner receives Rs 1 crore. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prize winners are awarded Rs 9000, Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1000 which is awarded to multiple participants.
Official Website: Click here
