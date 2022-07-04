India has only 13 states where conducting lottery games have been made legal by the government of India. Nagaland is one of them. The Dear Sun Monday lottery is conducted by the state government; check the results here.
Nagaland State lottery result today: 04.07.2022
The results for the Dear Sun Monday lottery were announced today by the Directorate of Nagaland State lotteries. The state government-organised raffles are quite popular and hundreds of people participate in the games.
Tickets for the lottery are priced at Rs 6 only and the first prize winner receives Rs 1 crore. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prize winners are awarded Rs 9000, Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1000 which is awarded to multiple participants.
Official Website: Click here
Also read: Nagaland Lottery July 1: Check Dear Earth Friday lottery result
Latest Stories
- How China’s presence has grown in the Pacific in the past decade
- Mob fury on rail premises: RPF to train in crowd control, mob psychology
- COVID vaccines work well for people of all body weights, but …
- NIRT to study if booster BCG can help prevent tuberculosis
- Pak Army chief directs military officials to stay away from politics
- Sri Lanka’s opposition asks govt to share details on alleged bomb threat