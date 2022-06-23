India has only 13 states where conducting lottery games have been made legal by the government of India. Nagaland is one of them. The Dear Venus Thursday lottery is conducted by the state government; check the results here.
Nagaland State lottery result today: 23.06.2022
The results for the Dear Venus Thursday lottery were announced today by the Directorate of Nagaland State lotteries. The state government-organised raffles are quite popular and hundreds of people participate in the games.
Tickets for the lottery are priced at Rs 6 only and the first prize winner receives Rs 1 crore. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prize winners are awarded Rs 9000, Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1000 which is awarded to multiple participants.
Official Website: Click here
Also read: Nagaland Lottery June 22: Check Dear Mercury Wednesday lottery result
Latest Stories
- Mohun Bagan rope in A-League defender Brendan Hamill on 2-year deal
- 70 rooms at a Guwahati five-star: Cost of keeping Maha’s rebel MLAs
- Nagaland Lottery June 23: Check Dear Venus Thursday lottery result
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for June 23
- Assam: Distress seizes submerged Silchar in ‘worst flood’ of 70 years
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for June 23