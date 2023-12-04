A state with less than a million voters; a state with India’s best literacy rates. Along with Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan, Mizoram too, will declare its verdict on which party will rule this state for the next five years. Will the ever-popular Zoramthanga prove that age is just a number and return to power, or will Congress, the only party that has challenged the MNF, roar to power? Or will the Mizos finally say they are tired of the MNF Congress duopoly and instead choose the Zoram People’s Movement? We will know all in the next few hours: stay tuned to EastMojo’s live blog on Mizoram.

