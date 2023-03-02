From the hills of Meghalaya to the bustling city of Dimapur, and from the Myanmar border to the Bangladesh border, over 10 million people across 180 constituencies are anxious to know who wins the popular vote in the battle for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

EastMojo brings you the latest election results without the cacophony.

Find state-wise updates below:

TRIPURA

The ruling BJP-IPFT alliance in Tripura was ahead of the opposition Left-Congress, according to early trends.

The BJP-IPFT alliance was ahead in 25-36 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance was leading in 11-23 seats.

The Tipra Motha, led by former royal Pradyot Debbarma, was also leading in 8-12 seats, early trends showed.

The Election Commission is yet to announce any official bulletin regarding the results.

The early trends, mainly derived from the counting of postal ballots, may change with several rounds of counting left for all the seats.

Counting of votes for the 60 assembly seats in the state began at 8 am amid tight security. The polling was held on February 16. A total of 89.98 per cent of 28.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Agartala: Counting of votes started for the 60 assembly constituencies at 8 am on Thursday. In the first phase, postal ballots were opened for counting and EVM votes will be counted in the second phase.

A total of 21 counting centers have been set up across the state. Barring Mohanpur and Jirania subdivisions of West Tripura district, counting centers have been established in 21 sub-divisional headquarters. Fate of 259 candidates representing different political parties will be decided on the day of counting as the state is witnessing a multi-corner contest.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded 55 candidates in the elections while the ruling ally IPFT is contesting in five seats. The opposition CPIM and Congress are fighting the polls together for the first time with the latter playing the role of junior partner with 13 seats and the latter is fighting in 47 seats. TIPRA Motha, the party which is being considered as the kingmaker for these elections, is fighting in as many as 42 seats. Although the party carries a strong clout in 20 tribal reserved assembly constituencies, it did not remain confined to that region. It had also given candidates in 22 general seats as well.

Meanwhile, some independent candidates are also in the fray. The biggest draw of the elections remained the women candidates. A total of 31 women candidates are fighting the elections this time. BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates while TIPRA comes second in terms of women aspirants for the post of MLA.

The voting for all the sixty seats was completed on February 16 last. As per the special summary revision, over 28 lakh electorates have been found to be eligible for casting their votes. On February 16, 24.66 lakh voters exercised their franchise. The final voting turnout was recorded to be around 90 percent.

NAGALAND

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance seems to be marching ahead to power in Nagaland as per early trends of the state Assembly elections.

The trends indicate that the NDPP-BJP was ahead in more than 40 seats while the NPF had taken an early lead in six seats.

Counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly election commenced in 16 centres across the state under tight security measures on Thursday, an official said.

As many as 183 candidates 164 from 12 political parties, including four women nominees and 19 Independent aspirants are in the fray.

Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27. The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi.

Counting of votes started at 8 am with postal ballots after which counting of EVMs will be taken up.

The counting is being done under 3-tier security provided by the state and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in 16 counting centres.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP contested the polls on a 40:20 seat sharing basis and most exit polls predicted that the alliance would emerge victorious.

Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) contested 22 seats and the Congress which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current house contested in 23 seats.

MEGHALAYA

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security, a senior election official said.

Votes polled in 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies of the state on February 27 are being counted at 13 centres across the state. Polling in Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

Twenty-two companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed to guard the counting centres, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya, as ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is believed to have been holding parleys with the BJP for a possible post-poll alliance.

The CEO said that 14 counting halls have been arranged in Shillong and 11 in Tura.

Over 500 observers have been deployed across the state.

The Election Commission has banned victory processions till 4 pm on March 4.

WHAT EXIT POLLS SAID

The exit polls predict a comfortable win for the BJP in Tripura and the NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland, while, keeping in line with traditions, Meghalaya looks all set for a hung assembly. The India Today My Axis Poll expects the BJP to win anything between 36-44 seats, while the CPM-Congress alliance and TIPRA Motha could be reduced to single digits.

In Nagaland, as per their exit polls, the NDPP is expected to gain 28-34 seats, the BJP could win 10-14 seats, while the Congress could get 2, the Naga People’s Front 3-6, while others may win anything between 5 to 15 seats. Similarly, in Meghalaya, the NPP could bag anywhere between 18-24 seats, the BJP could bag 4-8 votes, the TMC, which did not open its account in 2018 could bag 5-9 seats, the UDP could bag up to 8-12 seats and the Congress, which was the single-largest party in 2018, could bag 6-12 seats. Others could bag anywhere between 4-8 seats.

The results might vary, of course, but the exit polls have given us, at least for now, a good understanding of how the voters in these states are now making informed decisions. If the exit polls prove true, it will confirm the idea that the 2023 Northeast sees no advantage in going against the central government, perhaps learning lessons from years and years of neglect.

However, politics has never been predictable and if the exit polls are not on the mark, will it mean the first punch for the 2024 elections, and the first ‘attack’ on the BJP’s tenure, will come from the Northeast?

