From the hills of Meghalaya to the bustling city of Dimapur, and from the Myanmar border to the Bangladesh border, over 10 million people across 180 constituencies are anxious to know who wins the popular vote in the battle for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

EastMojo brings you the latest election results without the cacophony. Watch our YouTube channel for live updates.

Also Read | Analysing factors that impacted voting patterns in Tripura elections

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Find state-wise updates below:

TRIPURA

The ruling BJP in Tripura was leading in 29 seats, while the opposition Left-Congress alliance was ahead in 17 seats as counting of votes was underway on Thursday for the assembly elections.

The Tipra Motha was leading in 12 seats, while BJP ally IPFT was leading in one seat. An independent candidate was also leading, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Individually, the CPI(M) was ahead in 12 seats and the Congress in five seats.

Chief Minister Manik Saha was leading in the Town Bardowali seat over his nearest Congress rival Ashish Kumar Saha by 832 votes.

Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman was ahead of BJP’s Papia Dutta in the Agartala seat by 5,286 votes.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee was trailing by 705 votes in the Banamalipur seat as Congress candidate Gopal Roy took a lead.

Union Minister Pratma Bhoumik was leading by 136 votes over CPI(M)’s Kaushik Chanda in the Dhanpur seat.

State Congress president Birajit Sinha was ahead in the Kailashahar seat by 7,488 votes over BJP’s Moboshar Ali.

In the Khayerpur seat, assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty was leading by 1,663 votes over CPI(M)’s Pabitra Kar.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury was leading by 118 votes against BJP’s incumbent MLA Sankar Roy in the Sabroom constituency.

Ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except for Greater Tipraland: Tripura BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury wins Sabroom seat by 343 votes.

Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma lost elections from Charilam Assembly Constituency under Sepahijala district.

Agartala: Counting of votes started for the 60 assembly constituencies at 8 am on Thursday. In the first phase, postal ballots were opened for counting and EVM votes will be counted in the second phase.

A total of 21 counting centers have been set up across the state. Barring Mohanpur and Jirania subdivisions of West Tripura district, counting centers have been established in 21 sub-divisional headquarters. Fate of 259 candidates representing different political parties will be decided on the day of counting as the state is witnessing a multi-corner contest.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded 55 candidates in the elections while the ruling ally IPFT is contesting in five seats. The opposition CPIM and Congress are fighting the polls together for the first time with the latter playing the role of junior partner with 13 seats and the latter is fighting in 47 seats. TIPRA Motha, the party which is being considered as the kingmaker for these elections, is fighting in as many as 42 seats. Although the party carries a strong clout in 20 tribal reserved assembly constituencies, it did not remain confined to that region. It had also given candidates in 22 general seats as well.

Meanwhile, some independent candidates are also in the fray. The biggest draw of the elections remained the women candidates. A total of 31 women candidates are fighting the elections this time. BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates while TIPRA comes second in terms of women aspirants for the post of MLA.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The voting for all the sixty seats was completed on February 16 last. As per the special summary revision, over 28 lakh electorates have been found to be eligible for casting their votes. On February 16, 24.66 lakh voters exercised their franchise. The final voting turnout was recorded to be around 90 percent.

NAGALAND

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 25 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election as per early trends, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland Assembly seats started at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was ahead in 18 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in seven seats, the EC said. The NDPP and BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat sharing agreement.

NDPP supremo and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 6,394 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP nominee Y Patton is leading by 110 votes in Tyui seat in Wokha.

Two of the four women candidates Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP are also leading in Dimapur-III and Western Angami seats.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) is leading in 3 seats while LJP (Ram Vilas) is leading in two seats.

THe NCP is ahead in five seats and Independent nominees are leading in 2 seats.

The counting is being done under 3-tier security provided by the state and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in 16 counting centres.

BJP candidate P Bashangmongba Chang wins Tuensang Sadar-I seat by 5,644 votes over nearest rival Toyang Chang of NCP.

Y Lima Onen Chang of Republican Party of India (Athawale) wins Noksen Assembly constituency in Nagaland defeating nearest rival H Chuba Chang of Nationalist Democratic Party (NDPP) by 188 votes, Election Commission of India.

Republican Party of India (Athawale) candidate Imtichoba wins Tuensang Sadar II Assembly constituency in Nagaland by defeating nearest NDPP rival K Odibendang Chang by 400 votes, Election Commission of India.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate S Keoshu Yimchunger wins Shamator Chessore Assembly constituency in Nagaland defeating nearest Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate R Tohanba by 2,295 votes, EC said.

NDPP-BJP wins 3 seats, ahead in 30 seats in Nagaland, Rio leading by over 13,000 votes in Northern Angami II seat.

Hekhani Jakhlau creates history by becoming first woman to be elected to Nagaland Assembly.

NDPP’s candidate for the Dimapur III seat Hekhani Jakhalu defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes.

MEGHALAYA

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya won two seats, and was leading in 21 other constituencies, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.

The UDP was ahead in nine constituencies, while the BJP and the Trinamool Congress were ahead in five seats each, and the Congress and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) were leading in four seats each.

The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People’s Democratic Front were ahead in two constituencies each.

Three Independent candidates were also leading, as per the latest trends available for 57 out of 59 constituencies.

NPP candidates Coming One Ymbon and Sniawbhalang Dhar won from Raliang and Nartiang seats respectively by margins of 5,337 and 2,123 votes.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat by a margin of 508 votes, while his deputy Prestone Tynsong was leading in Pynursla seat by over 4,288 votes.

State Congress president Vincent H Pala was trailing behind NPP’s Santa Mary Shylla by 2,019 votes in the Sutnga Saipung seat.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC was leading from the Songsak seat by a mere 77 votes over NPP’s ND Shira.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh was leading by 100 votes over Batskhem Ryntathiang of the Congress in Mairang constituency.

BJP’s Sanbor Shullai was leading by 6,490 votes over VPP’s Danny Langstieh in South Shillong seat.

The CM’s brother James P K Sangma, and other cabinet ministers Dasakhiat Lamare (NPP), Hamlet Dohling (NPP), Lahkmen Rymbui (UDP), Brolsing Nongsiej (UDP) and Renikton Tongkhar (UDP) were trailing in their respective constituencies.

NPP’s Sniawbhalang Dhar wins Nartiang seat by 2,123 votes, defeating Congress candidate Emlang Laloo.

Y Lima Onen Chang of Republican Party of India (Athawale) wins Noksen Assembly constituency in Nagaland defeating nearest rival H Chuba Chang of Nationalist Democratic Party (NDPP) by 188 votes, Election Commission of India.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh of UDP wins Mairang seat by 155 votes; HSPDP’s Shakliar Warjri defeats cabinet minister Brolding Nongsiej in Mawthadraishan seat by 2,353 votes.

Still short of few seats for majority, will decide on way forward after final outcome: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on poll results.

WHAT EXIT POLLS SAID

The exit polls predict a comfortable win for the BJP in Tripura and the NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland, while, keeping in line with traditions, Meghalaya looks all set for a hung assembly. The India Today My Axis Poll expects the BJP to win anything between 36-44 seats, while the CPM-Congress alliance and TIPRA Motha could be reduced to single digits.

In Nagaland, as per their exit polls, the NDPP is expected to gain 28-34 seats, the BJP could win 10-14 seats, while the Congress could get 2, the Naga People’s Front 3-6, while others may win anything between 5 to 15 seats. Similarly, in Meghalaya, the NPP could bag anywhere between 18-24 seats, the BJP could bag 4-8 votes, the TMC, which did not open its account in 2018 could bag 5-9 seats, the UDP could bag up to 8-12 seats and the Congress, which was the single-largest party in 2018, could bag 6-12 seats. Others could bag anywhere between 4-8 seats.

Also Read | High-turnout in eastern region a referendum on Frontier Nagaland?

The results might vary, of course, but the exit polls have given us, at least for now, a good understanding of how the voters in these states are now making informed decisions. If the exit polls prove true, it will confirm the idea that the 2023 Northeast sees no advantage in going against the central government, perhaps learning lessons from years and years of neglect.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, politics has never been predictable and if the exit polls are not on the mark, will it mean the first punch for the 2024 elections, and the first ‘attack’ on the BJP’s tenure, will come from the Northeast?

Also Read | Nagaland, Meghalaya 2023: Any guesses for the biggest loser this election?

1 of 0

Trending Stories









