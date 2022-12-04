Detoxification is the process by which our body eliminates toxins, which we get from the food we eat, the air we breathe, and the cosmetic products we use on our skin. Unfortunately, our bodies are not always able to remove all of the toxins we’re exposed to. This can lead to a build-up in the body, which can make us feel sluggish, bloated, and just overall unwell.

Detoxification can help remove these toxins from the body and improve our overall health and wellbeing. There are a few different ways to detox the body, but one of the most effective ways is through Ayurveda or the Vedic way.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Representational image

Ayurveda is an ancient Indian system of medicine. It’s based on the belief that health and wellbeing are reliant on a balance between the mind, body, and spirit. The aim of Ayurveda is to restore this balance and promote health and wellbeing. One of the main ways Ayurveda does this is through detoxification.

Ayurvedic detoxification is based on the belief that the accumulation of toxins in the body is the root cause of all disease. By removing these toxins, Ayurveda can help to improve our overall health and wellbeing. For detoxification, several herbs like neem, turmeric, coriander, triphala, milk thistle, mint etc. can be used.

Below are the most important organic detox ingredients that you can easily find in your home or market and some recipes to make yummy smoothies and enjoy a wholesome Ayurvedic detoxification of the body.

Coriander

Coriander leaves

Coriander acts as a diuretic, which means it helps to flush out toxins from the body. It improves digestion, helps in relieving nausea and stomach cramps.

Mint

Mint leaves

Mint contains antioxidants and helps in digestion. It acts as a cooling ingredient. Adding this to your food / detox drinks can maximise the benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Himalayan Berry or Seabuckthorn

Himalayan Berry or Seabuckthorn

Himalayan Berry is also known as Seabuckthorn. Its fruits, seeds, leaves and bushes are enriched with medicinal properties. Himalayan Berry is full of anti-ageing and anti-oxidant properties. It is known to be a store of vitamins and minerals, particularly Vitamin C. It is available in juice and powder form.

Triphala

Triphala is made by combining three herbs – haritaki, behda and amla. It is useful in treating eye disorders, constipation and gastric disorders and acts as a colon cleanser.

Milk thistle

Milk thistle

Seeds of milk thistle contain Silymarin, which enhances the functioning of liver. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

YUMMY DETOX RECIPES

Mint Coriander Juice

Ingredients

1/2 bunch coriander

1/2 bunch mint

1 cup water

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Method

Blend all the ingredients. Add rock salt & lemon juice according to taste.

Mint coriander juice has various benefits: it purifies the blood as well as detoxifies and cleanses the system.

Ginger Lemon Detox

Lemon-ginger morning detox drink with turmeric is a great detox and immunity booster rich in Vitamin c, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help gently cleanse the body.

Ingredients

Crush or grate 1 inch ginger

2 cups of water

1/8th tsp turmeric powder

1 slice lemon

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Method

Boil water and add ginger to it.

Turn the flame off and add turmeric and lemon to it.

Let steep for 15 minutes.

When at room temperature, strain and drink it.

Honey (optional) can be added when the drink cools down.

Strawberry Himalayan Shake

Ingredients

Strawberry 100g

Pineapple 100g

Honey 1tsp

Himalayan berry 1 sachet

Method

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Wash strawberry and pineapple.

Put them in blender & blend. Add water to get smooth consistency.

Now add honey and Himalayan berry.

A medical doctor by training, Dr Shikha Sharma is the founder and managing director of Nutriwel Health and one of India’s most prominent nutritionists. She has pioneered the concept of Nutrigenetics, which combines modern medicine techniques and the principles of Ayurveda. Dr. Shikha and her team share weekly health and nutrition advice exclusively for EastMojo readers.

Also Read | ‘Eat a rainbow’ of fruit, veggies: What each colour does in our body

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









