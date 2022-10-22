Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner and it’s time to do all the preparation, starting from getting our house into the festive look to making our loved ones feel welcome. You can make this Diwali special by adding a dash of decor using flowers, lights, colours to give a modern touch. Revamping the house with a fresh and glam look helps in creating a festive mood.

Here are some home decor ideas for your house!

Candles and lanterns

Light signifies the triumph of good over evil. This Diwali, go ahead and decorate with Diwali candles for good fortune and prosperity in life. Add candles, light fixtures, and shiny lanterns to brighten the interiors and create a warm and welcoming space for friends and family. The little spaces in the living rooms can get an aesthetic look with beautiful candles and lanterns.

Sequined cushions and rich fabrics

You can’t do Diwali without some shine and glitter. Sequined cushions are the best decorative home furnishing. They are not only an affordable decorative element but also add up to the festivities. If you want to amp up the interiors, a sequin or vibrant cushion cover in bright colours such as red and yellow is a perfect pick. Use rich fabrics to enhance the look of the otherwise plain-colored sofas.

Rangoli

Beautifully-crafted rangoli designs can make our home look brighter. From mirrored to floral designs, you can decorate the entrance and the rooms of the houses with varieties of rangolis. Not just with colours, you can create attractive designs with flowers and leaves of different colours and decorate them together in the form of various designs. You can also add a bit of reflective glow to the rangolis with mini silver mirrors placed in various positions to create catchy designs.

Flower arrangements

Along with diyas and lights, you can add flowers to decorate the home. Adorn the doors of your home with garlands of flowers on the top and the sides. Add flowers like marigolds, and orchids for an exotic look. To create a flowery ambiance, arrange the small bouquets on small tables at the corners with flowers like roses of different colours, tulips, and lilies.

The visual appeal of the living room can also be enhanced with floating Diwali flower decorations. Take a mid-sized ornamental vessel preferably brass or copper, fill it with water, and put your favourite flowers in it for Diwali decoration.

Fairy lights

You can illuminate the beautiful abode with fairy lights as it always makes a festive occasion even more lively. It looks best when you string them up outside the house or on the balcony. You can also wrap these Diwali decoration lights around vases for that warm glow or twinkle. You can place them in a jar and hang them on your window to create a beautiful look.

Tableware

The festival of lights means sprucing up every nook and corner of the house. Budget-friendly interior design ideas can help in creating a beautiful space to welcome guests and spread good vibes on Diwali. Apart from adding vibrant cushions and carpets, tableware will make the living and dining rooms look more colourful and welcoming. Decide on a colour palette according to the colour of the wall of the rooms.

