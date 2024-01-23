Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, is witnessing a surge in professionals contemplating significant career changes amid economic uncertainty, according to recent findings from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network. The research highlights that an overwhelming 89% of professionals in Bengaluru are contemplating a shift to a new job in 2024.

In the face of rapidly evolving skills requirements driven by AI, LinkedIn’s data indicates a 30% change in job-related skills in India since 2015, with a projected global increase of 65% by 2030. Despite these dynamic shifts, Bengaluru professionals are demonstrating resilience and determination. To distinguish themselves in the competitive job market, 68% of individuals in the city are adopting innovative approaches to enhance their job search success. Among them, 75% are actively engaging in personal branding by increasing content sharing on LinkedIn, while 83% are proactively expanding their professional networks. Additionally, 77% express interest in leveraging AI tools to streamline and enhance their job search efficiency.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

LinkedIn has responded to these trends by revealing a curated list of Jobs on the Rise in Bengaluru, aimed at guiding professionals in their career choices:

Investment Associate Sales Development Representative Insights Analyst Growth Manager Public Relations Executive Delivery Consultant Tax Specialist Business Development Representative Affiliate Manager User Experience Researcher

Recognising the demand for new talent in India, with 95% of recruiters planning to onboard fresh talent in the upcoming year, LinkedIn has introduced innovative AI tools to aid recruiters and equip the workforce with future-ready skills. Two notable tools include:

Recruiter 2024: This AI-assisted recruiting experience enhances efficiency, allowing talent leaders to focus on strategic, people-centric work. Using natural language search prompts such as “I want to hire a senior growth marketing leader,” hirers can benefit from LinkedIn’s AI models and insights from over 1 billion professionals to receive high-quality candidate recommendations.

LinkedIn Learning’s AI-powered coaching: Testing real-time advice in leadership and management, this tool responds to learner queries with personalised guidance, examples, and feedback based on specific situations and experiences. The advice is drawn from LinkedIn Learning’s extensive content library.

To provide a comprehensive view, LinkedIn conducted consumer research in collaboration with Censuswide, surveying 1097 professionals across India between November 24, 2023, and December 12, 2023. The methodology adheres to ESOMAR principles, with Censuswide being members of the Market Research Society and the British Polling Council.

In determining the Jobs on the Rise, LinkedIn Economic Graph researchers analysed millions of jobs initiated by members from January 1, 2019, to July 31, 2023, ensuring consistent growth and meaningful size. The rankings grouped identical job titles across different seniority levels and excluded internships, volunteer positions, interim roles, and student positions, as well as jobs dominated by a small number of companies in each country. Additional data points for each job title were derived from LinkedIn profiles and open job listings.

Also Read | How Blockchain at booth level can strengthen our democracy

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









