Better ways to address the global diabetes crisis are urgently needed.

Diabetes has become a global health challenge with high mortality and morbidity rates. A metabolic non-communicable disease, it puts a significant burden on healthcare systems and economies. In 2021, an estimated 529 million people were living with diabetes, predicted to increase to 1.3 billion by 2050.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that can lead to serious complications, including heart disease, stroke, blindness and kidney failure. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the biggest contributor to the global economic burden of diabetes by 2030. The skyrocketing cost of insulin exposes the inequity in diabetes management and influences who has access to treatment.

Diabetes is not an equal-opportunity disease. For a variety of reasons, racial and ethnic minorities are more susceptible to type 2 diabetes, the more prevalent form of diabetes. Structural inequality across geographic regions affects access to diabetes awareness and care. Research has established a historical link between famine and diabetes, which doubles the next generation’s chances of a diagnosis. Four in every five people living with the disease are in low and middle-income countries.

Globalisation has made commodities like sugar and sugary drinks cheaper, while cultures of global capital have driven out locally produced food and loss of connections to land, resulting in undernutrition that often presents itself as obesity in low- and middle-income countries. The World Health Organization estimates that the Pacific region has some of the highest obesity rates in the world, which comes at a huge economic cost.

There is an urgent need to find effective ways to address the escalating global diabetes crisis. New research points to novel solutions for diabetes management. Technological advancements in administering insulin, a feature of type 1 diabetes, promise more patient-friendly and pain-free care. Lifestyle adaptation to diabetes is critical for long-term care. Digital therapeutics can be a promising step towards self-management as well as preventive care.

Some countries in Southeast Asia have succeeded in incorporating diabetes into their cultural and religious world view. Foods with cultural and emotional value like sweets in South Asia have also found their way around diabetes-induced restrictions.

