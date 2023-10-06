Young people and those closest to them need to be alert and equipped to fight the mental health threats that can come from some social media use.

Rajat, 16, started using social media apps after he turned 14. He would check his posts first thing each morning and be online late into the night.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

If his posts hadn’t gathered ‘likes’ or got only a few views and shares, he would feel unloved and worthless and increase his time online trying to do ‘better’.

His parents believed social media had hijacked his life, but their efforts to help made him irritable and even physically aggressive. His daily routine became a challenge. They got psychiatric help when they realised Rajat was deeply depressed.

Rajat is not the teen’s real name but he is one of many Indian adolescents grappling with the many challenges posed by social media. Its increasing relevance in young people’s daily lives and how they interact with it has raised significant concerns about how it affects their mental well-being.

Research on the impact of social media on mental health has shown mixed results, reflecting the complexities involved.

Research shows that social media can be a valuable add-on in our lives but its uncontrolled or unregulated use is detrimental to our relationships, performance and self-efficacy.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It can also lead to mental health problems that include stress, decreased subjective happiness, and a sense of mental deprivation as well as disorders like depression, anxiety and sleep disturbance.

Excessive and problematic use can also manifest as an addictive pattern that is characterised by loss of control, prioritising social media until it is detrimental to other responsibilities, and an inability to control its use, whatever the consequences.

Addiction to social media is actively researched.

The limited data makes it difficult to draw definitive conclusions about the extent of the problem but it remains a priority during interactions with adolescents, parents and teachers.

The effect of social media on mental well-being is shaped by factors like individual vulnerability, psychological factors like personality traits and coping skills, environmental factors like ease of access and societal acceptance, and social media-related variables.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Its design, the algorithms it uses, the level of anonymity offered that can make it more or less engaging, shape our behaviour.

Young people’s social media use can also expose them to potentially dangerous experiences like cyberbullying, which involves repeated hostile or aggressive behavior on a digital platform.

They could also face cyberstalking, where online links are used to stalk or harass; and cyber grooming, which involves befriending a young person online to facilitate online sexual activity or a physical meeting with the goal of committing sexual abuse.

While the excessive use of social media is widely discussed, young people need to be made aware of other problems associated with social media use, like its impact on mental well-being. This is largely determined by the way young people interact online.

The level of supervision and guidance around youth social media use shapes whether its use escalates to problematic levels. Young people, parents and educators to be well informed and equipped with tools to counter the negative impacts of social media use.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Being aware of the potential challenges is a good start.

Young people need to know their rights if they become victims. In India, they are outlined in the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

Parental guidance can ensure age-appropriate use of social media. It is imperative to be aware of why you are using social media and having realistic expectations.

Social media is not a substitute for in-person interactions and its use should not get in the way of daily routines. Investing time in activities that are physically and mentally relaxing can help overcome the stress and anxiety associated with undesirable experiences on social media.

It is also important that those who have experienced these negative experiences are offered appropriate support and psychological interventions, including psychotherapy and counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Excessive and questionable patterns of social media use should be identified as early as possible and consultation should be sought from a qualified mental health professional to ensure early and appropriate intervention.

If this article has raised issues for you, or if you’re concerned about someone you know, visit https://findahelpline.com/i/iasp.

Dr Yatan Pal Singh Balhara is a Professor of Psychiatry at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, India. At AIIMS, he runs the Dual Diagnosis Clinic and Behavioral Addictions Clinic. He is the coordinator of ‘BehavioR’, the regional resource hub on behavioral addictions and ‘master’, an online resource hub and telehealth portal on Mental Health and Addictive Disorders. He is the current Secretary General of the World Association on Dual Disorders (WADD).

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.

Also Read | New fish species discovered in Nagaland, scientist names it after collaborator

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









