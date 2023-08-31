Women suffer worse heart disease outcomes than men: Study

New Delhi: Women suffer worse outcomes when diagnosed with and treated for cardiac issues, according to the results of fifteen studies from 50 countries, including India.
The researchers noted that the discrepancy is the result of women presenting with additional non-traditional chest pain symptoms including vomiting, jaw pain and abdominal pain.
If and when these symptoms are missed by doctors, or by the patients themselves, diagnosis and treatments are delayed, they said.
“We found stunning differences between men and women in the diagnosing of cardiovascular disease, treatment and symptoms,” said Mahdi O. Garelnabi, Associate Professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, US.
“Women tend to go to the hospital later than men after the onset of symptoms and physicians are not admitting women to the hospital at the same rates as men,” Garelnabi said.
The analysis, published in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, also points out that heart attack rates among younger women are climbing.
Heart attacks among women aged 35 to 54 increased from 21 per cent to 31 per cent between 1995 and 2014, the study shows.
During the same period, the rate for men rose only slightly, from 30 to 33 per cent, according to the researchers.
“It’s alarming that heart attack rates are increasing in younger women,” said Garelnabi.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Risk factors that are unique to women include premature menopause, endometriosis and hypertension disorders during pregnancy,” the researcher said.
The findings are based on the results of fifteen studies from 50 countries, including Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Arabian Gulf countries and the US among others.
The analysis encompasses the experiences of over 2.3 million people.
ALSO READ | Worm found in woman’s brain: Here’s how to keep safe from parasites
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Kalinga Literary Festival to begin in Kathmandu on September 1
- Two succumb to injuries as fresh firing reported from Manipur
- Here’s how governments can protect children from climate change: UN
- Meghalaya: EFS launches ‘Upskill’ at USTM, offering 9 certificate courses
- Women suffer worse heart disease outcomes than men: Study
- Tripura: CPI(M) irrelevant in tribal politics, says former CM Biplab Deb