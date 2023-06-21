Drug controller's nod for Omicron-specific mRNA-based vaccine

New Delhi: India’s drug controller has granted emergency use authorisation for the Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals under Mission Covid Suraksha, the Department of Biotechnology said on Tuesday.
The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) had facilitated establishing Gennova’s mRNA-based next-generation vaccine manufacturing for developing the platform technology from proof of concept till Phase I clinical trial of the prototype vaccine developed against the Wuhan strain, an official statement said.
“GEMCOVAC-OM is an Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine developed using the indigenous platform technology by Gennova in collaboration with DBT,” it said.
“GEMCOVAC-OM getting Emergency Use Authorisation from the office of the Drug Controller General of India is a testimony of our efforts to initiate, nurture and enable this ‘pandemic ready’ technology,” Sanjay Singh, CEO of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, said.
GEMCOVAC-OM is a thermostable vaccine which does not require ultra-cold chain infrastructure, making it easy for pan-India deployment.
“Infrastructure to deploy vaccines in India at 2-8 degrees Celsius exists today and this innovation is tailored for the existing established supply-chain infrastructure. The vaccine does not need ultra-low temperature conditions for transport and storage,” Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said.
The vaccine is delivered intradermally using a needle-free injection device system.
The project was supported under ‘Mission Covid Suraksha’, the Indian Covid-19 Vaccine Development Mission’ by DBT’s dedicated Mission Implementation Unit at Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), for further clinical development and scale up of the prototype vaccine, which received emergency use authorisation in June last year.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, DBT, and Chairperson, BIRAC, said GEMCOVAC-OM was developed using the mRNA-based disease agnostic platform technology which can be used to make other vaccines in a relatively short development timeline.
India has now developed two mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 using this rapid-disease-agnostic platform technology.
Also Read | Testing of cough syrup before exports, DCGI asks labs to give priority to such samples
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Drug controller’s nod for Omicron-specific mRNA-based vaccine
- Aviation turbulence soared by up to 55% as the world warmed: Research
- Which is better for trading – mobile trading app or web trading platform?
- EC publishes Assam delimitation draft; no change in Lok Sabha assembly seats
- Covid endemic but we’re on high alert for new variants: Mandaviya
- China inks deal with cash-strapped Pak to set up nuclear power plant