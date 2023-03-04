Influenza with Covid-like symptoms is spreading across India, sparking fears among many. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that this illness causing respiratory troubles is Influenza A subtype H3N2.
The main symptoms of Influenza A subtype H3N2 include respiratory infections accompanied by high fever. Other commonly reported symptoms include:
- Cough
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Sore throat
- Bodyache
- Diarrhoea
Keeping in mind the seriousness of Influenza A subtype H3N2, the ICMR has issued some dos and don’ts to protect yourself and others around you.
Do’s:
If you have any of the above-mentioned symptoms, here are the things to keep in mind:
- Wash your hands with soap at regular intervals.
- Avoid crowded places and wear a mask.
- Keep your hands away from your mouth and nose.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze
- Stay hydrated.
Don’ts:
Here are a few things that you should avoid if you are having the above-mentioned symptoms:
- Spitting in public
- Shaking hands or other contact-based greetings
- Self-medication
- Eating with others
