Kohima: A Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project of Boeing India and Doctors For You (DFY) organisation in Nagaland’s health sector was launched on Friday by chief minister Neiphiu Rio at the CM’s residential complex in Kohima.

The CSR initiatives included the establishment of ‘Model Labour Room’, medical equipment and ambulances to six Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state as a pilot project.

During the launch, equipment and other logistics for the Model Labour Room, ambulance, digital X-ray and ultrasound machines were handed over to PHC Botsa.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also inked between the state government and Doctors For You to further strengthen the state’s public health system.

Speaking at the launch, chief minister Neiphiu Rio acknowledged DFY for expanding its Pan-India presence in 26 states and over 300 districts contributing to public health infrastructure development, disaster management, risk reduction, and hospital infrastructure development and capacity building, including the state of Nagaland.

He informed the gathering that Nagaland’s health infrastructure has witnessed tremendous growth since its statehood in 1963. The state has 771 Public health facilities, including 11 district hospitals, two TB&CDH, one State Mental Health Institute (SMHI), 35 CHC, 42 PHC, one sub-health centre, and 577 sub-centres.

Through the partnership with BFY, Rio said it would ensure quality healthcare, low-cost or free healthcare services, healthcare education and training, and doorstep access to cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment services.

“Healthcare is a cornerstone of our governmental policy for Nagaland, with a focus on Maternal and child health, education and access to primary medical services to all. Working together, we can ensure the achievement of these goals, making Nagaland a model for states across the country,” said Rio.

The launch of the CSR projects, he added, is another milestone project, to improve the quality of healthcare with respect to maternal and child healthcare services through the Model Labour Room project.

Under these initiatives, he said that 6 CHC & PHC namely- CHC Pungro in Kiphire, PHC Angpang in Mon, CHC Tamlu in Longleng, CHC Tuli in Mokokchung, CHC Aghunato in Zunheboto and PHC Botsa in Kohima will be taken up for piloting.

CM Rio also praised Boeing India for supporting the state through the partnership with Doctors For You in providing much-needed resources for the public health system.

DFY President Dr Rajat Jain, in his keynote address, informed that it will assist the state government in strengthening the Health System and Health Programmes implemented by various agencies as per needs identified by the government.

